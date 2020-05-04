Cindy Prado Dazzles In A Bright Yellow Crop Top & Skirt

Cindy Prado stunned in yellow in her latest Instagram update, sharing a four-photo slideshow of herself wearing a floral crop top and skirt set.

The sunny top was fitted on her midriff and featured an extremely low-cut neckline that showed off her buxom bust and ample cleavage. It boasted long, bell sleeves, as well as tiny buttons on the midriff and ruffles on the bust. The shirt was an egg yolk yellow, emblazoned with pink and white flowers. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display.

The skirt covered her lower abdomen, her belly button and enviable abs peeking out. The skirt ended at her upper thighs, and two tied strings hung down.

In the first image, Cindy looked off to the side, a lock of hair covering one eye in a seductive fashion. Her arms fell to her sides. Her mouth was slightly ajar, and her pearly white teeth shined.

Cindy looked downwards in the second photo, pulling the hem of the skirt up just a touch. She wore a serious expression on her face.

She placed her hands on her hips for the third snapshot, a large smile playing on her face, before getting back to a more dramatic facial expression for the fourth and final picture.

Cindy’s voluminous tresses cascaded down her shoulders in straight strands. Her hair was highlighted with caramel hues.

She paired the outfit with several necklaces and gold hoop earrings.

Cindy’s fans flocked to the comments section of the Instagram slideshow in droves, eager to shower the model with praise and compliments. Cindy herself was excited about her ensemble, revealing in the caption that she was looking forward to wearing the outfit out to eat.

“Ultimate brunch fit,” agreed a fan, including a butterfly emoji.

“Cute outfit,” shared another.

Others were entranced by her beauty.

“Wow,” wrote a third social media user, punctuating their comment with a pink heart.

“So beautiful,” commented a fourth follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up more than 21,100 likes and over 320 comments.

As Cindy Prado fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares photos of her latest ensembles on her Instagram grid.

Most recently, she posted a snap of herself wearing a white, button-down crop top with skimpy Daisy Dukes. The revealing outfit emphasized her hourglass physique. She finished up the sexy getup by wearing white, knee-high boots that made her legs look as if they went on forever.