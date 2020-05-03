Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In A Polka-Dot Bikini As She Takes On The Splash Challenge With Her Sister Stella

Vanessa and Stella jumped up and down on a cement divider.

Vanessa Hudgens rocked a skimpy bikini and risked taking a spill to participate in a TikTok challenge. On Sunday, the 31-year-old High School Musical star took to Instagram to share her attempt at the viral splash challenge with her 39.2 million followers. Her younger sister, 24-year-old Players actress Stella Hudgens, performed the somewhat dangerous stunt with her.

The challenge could have ended with the two sisters getting wet, so they both wore bathing suits to give it a shot. Vanessa was rocking an eye-catching string bikini from model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata. Her top was dark blue, and it featured a small polka-dot print. The garment had scanty triangle cups that left little of the actress’ pert cleavage to the imagination.

The top also had halter ties around the neck and extremely long back ties that wrapped around Vanessa’s toned and tan tummy multiple times. She was wearing the strings tied in front so that they trailed down her lean torso.

Vanessa’s bathing suit bottoms were white with dark blue polka dots. They had high-cut leg openings and a low front. The design highlighted her shapely hips and made her slender legs appear slightly longer. Vanessa was also wearing a shiny black bucket hat on her head.

Stella was rocking an off-white bikini that featured a tiny floral print. She was also wearing a black baseball cap. Both sisters appeared to be wet, but they weren’t in the water when their video was filmed. Instead, they were standing on a thin concrete barrier separating a pool from a hot tub. The barefoot siblings were holding hands.

Stella was shown leaping up and kicking both feet behind her, and Vanessa immediately followed her lead. The sisters both laughed hysterically when they managed to land back on the barrier without slipping and falling in the water.

According to The Daily Mail, the object of the splash challenge is to stand near a body of water and to touch both toes on the water’s surface at the same time without falling in. This involves kicking the feet back while keeping them down low and quickly bringing them back forward to land safely on land.

Stella appeared to skim the water with one foot, while Vanessa seemingly didn’t touch it at all. However, the actress’ fans didn’t seem to mind watching her fail. As of this writing, her video has received over 329,000 likes.

“Jiggles on fleek,” read one response to her post.

“Two perfect beautiful goddess thank god,” another fan wrote.

However, a few commenters suggested that what the sisters were doing was dangerous.

“Looks like the break your neck challenge smh,” read a third remark.

Vanessa isn’t the only High School Musical star filming wacky pool videos. On Saturday, Ashley Tisdale uploaded a goofy mini music video costarring her inflatable llama float. For her performance, Ashley wore a pink bikini and mouthed the words to the song “I Want It All.”