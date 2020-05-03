Natalie Roser Shows Off Pert Derriere And Curvy Figure In Revealing Ensemble

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a series of sultry snapshots of herself bikini-clad on Sunday, May 3. The Maxim bombshell shared the images with her 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account, and it instantly caught the attention of plenty.

The 29-year-old beauty, who is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models, was photographed outdoors on a secluded beach as a large rock wall filled the background behind her. Natalie took center stage in the slideshow, which consisted of four snapshots, as she posed directly in front of the camera, exuding both sexy and playful vibes. Furthermore, she shared a wide smile with the camera as she gazed directly into the lens in most of the snaps.

Her long blond hair was styled in natural-looking waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Natalie further opted to add some glamour to the look by wearing light makeup that brought out her natural beauty. The application included sculpted eyebrows, a light pink lipstick, eyeshadow, and a bit of blush. Still, it was her enviable figure that stole the show, as it was on display in a revealing ensemble.

The model’s top, which was white, featured ties on the sides and two thick straps that went over her shoulders. The cropped garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her full-figured assets and exposed an ample amount of underboob.

Natalie paired the top with a pair of mustard bikini bottoms. The briefs did not provide too much coverage as they flaunted her pert derriere and curvaceous hips. Furthermore, the swimwear briefs’ high-waisted design drew eyes towards Natalie’s chiseled core.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but revealed in the caption she was photographed by Australian photographer Neil Dixon.

The sultry slideshow was met with a great deal of approval from Natalie’s fans, amassing more than 14,000 likes in the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 300 fans took to the comments section to compliment the model on her flawless physique, good looks, and bikini.

“Very hot photo,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second fan added.

“You’re awesome,” a third admirer said.

“Beautiful pictures,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Natalie has shared a number of smoking-hot bikini-clad looks on her Instagram as of late. On April 27, she stunned in a red swimsuit that had no trouble showing off her perfect figure, per The Inquisitr. That series has accumulated more than 21,000 likes so far.