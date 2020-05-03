Michigan Has Nation’s Highest Coronavirus Fatality Rate As Protests Against Stay-At-Home Orders Continue

The state of Michigan had the highest death rate from coronavirus infections this week, a mark that comes as protests against stay-at-home orders in the state have intensified.

As WWMT reported, the state saw more than 4,000 deaths through Saturday, giving Michigan a fatality rate of 9.13 percent. As the New York Post noted, that is a lower number of overall deaths than other hard-hit states like New York and New Jersey, but a significantly higher percentage of infected people dying from complications of the virus.

As the WWMT report noted, the nationwide death rate is 5.8 percent, and every other state in the country has a death rate lower than 7 percent. The report cited experts who said that the state’s lack of testing is likely artificially inflating the death rate, but noted that other states are dealing with the same deficiencies in testing and still do not approach the high numbers seen in Michigan.

The high death rate comes as the state of Michigan has seen a series of protests against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of lockdown measures after declaring a state of emergency in the state. Earlier this week, a number of protesters came to the state capitol building to protest the stay-at-home order, some of them carrying rifles and signs supporting President Donald Trump, who has offered encouragement to the protesters.

While protesters across a number of states have held these protests, Michigan’s gained national attention for the number of protesters carrying long guns, which critics say brings an unnecessary and dangerous element to calls for the state to reopen.

The protest even led some members of the state legislature to wear bullet proof vests. Democratic Sen. Dayna Polehanki said that the protests led to some fear among those working in the state capitol.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bulletproof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today,” she wrote, via the Independent.

Even as many residents push for the state to start lifting restriction and allowing non-essential businesses to reopen, there are signs from public health experts that some of the worst is yet to come. As WWMT reported, while overall statewide numbers show sharp declines in the number of cases and deaths, hospitalizations in the less populous areas in western Michigan have risen over the last two weeks. Experts said that outbreaks in rural areas could lag behind the number of cases in more dense and populous cities.