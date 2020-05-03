WWE Rumors: Update On Company’s Plan For Jey Uso Following Brother’s Injury

As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, former WWE Friday Night SmackDown superstar Jimmy Uso is injured. The former Tag Team Champion suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of action for at least six months, which has left his partner — and brother — Jey without anything to do on television at the moment.

According to Ringside News, WWE officials have yet to make a decision on what to do with Jey. While it’s entirely possible that he’ll continue to wrestle as a singles star, there is also the chance that he’ll be taken off of television until his brother has made a full recovery.

The report also states that Jey’s status has also been discussed among Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Ed Koskey, and Ryan Ward. This is interesting as all of those names are responsible for writing WWE’s weekly programming, suggesting that they may have plans for Jey as a solo star for the time being.

However, when one member of a tag team gets injured in WWE, his or her partner is usually kept off television until both superstars are healthy again. The Usos are no strangers to being on the sidelines as both members have had to take lengthy absences in the past, but neither has been given a push as a singles star while the other has been injured.

In 2015, however, Jimmy was occasionally used as a commentator while Jey recovered from a long-term injury. It remains to be seen if WWE will consider using Jey in this type of role, or if he’ll be given more in-ring time.

The Usos have been a tag team since both superstars were signed by WWE. Most teams get broken apart eventually, but Jimmy and Jey have been rock solid since the get-go. However, now could be the perfect opportunity to see how Jey could do on his own. At least until his partner returns to action.

Both superstars are acclaimed in-ring performers who are known for their charisma. Should Jey be given a solo push, it could be a refreshing change of pace for him and the fans. He’s accomplished all there is to win as a Tag Team competitor, and many WWE fans are undoubtedly keen to see him pursue some other goals.

This injury comes just months after the duo returned to WWE television following a long-term hiatus. They became a centerpiece team in Friday Night SmackDown‘s tag team scene as well, and this setback will be a blow to the company’s plans for the blue brand’s division.