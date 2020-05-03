Stassie Karanikolaou Poses In Skims At Golden Hour: ‘Sunday Funday’

Stassie Karanikolaou stunned in Skims on Sunday, May 3, sharing an Instagram photo of herself posing in two pieces from Kim Kardashian’s clothing line.

Stassie, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, bared her toned midriff in the Skims Cozy Collection ensemble. She wore a toasted brown crop top and shorts, the fuzzy items emphasizing her curves.

She leaned against a cream-colored wall in the image, bending one knee and resting her hands behind her head. Shadows danced behind her, her body reflected on the wall. The picture appeared to be taken at the golden hour, during which the sun starts to set and all objects glimmer with light. Sunlight streamed across Stassie’s face.

The sleeveless crop top was made out of a furry material that seemed to maximize comfort. Though it sported a scoop neckline, Stassie’s chest was entirely covered, no cleavage to be seen. Still, the top accentuated and flattered her buxom bust.

The tiny shorts rode up high on her hips, making her hourglass figure take center stage. The bottoms were made out of the same fabric as the top, and showed off Stassie’s ample assets.

The model’s platinum blond locks slid down her back in straight strands, several stray pieces falling over one shoulder.

She paired the ensemble with two pieces of gold jewelry: A dainty gold cross necklace and her ever-present gold Cartier “Love” bracelet.

Stassie’s arctic blue eyes sparkled in the sun. Her dark brown brows were shaped and arched high over her eyes. She wore a soft orange shadow on her lids, matching her makeup palette with the golden hue of the light. Her lashes were swiped with black mascara.

Her contoured cheeks were brushed with bronzer, making her already sun-kissed skin look even tanner. Her plump pout was filled in with a dusty rose matte shade.

Stassie’s 7.8 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, idolizing her beauty and admiring her latest look.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“W o w,” gushed another follower.

“Queen,” shared a third social media user, adding two orange hearts.

“Imagine looking like this,” a fourth person wrote.

Others replied with rows of heart-eye, heart, and flame emoji.

As of press time, the image racked up 251,000 likes and over 950 comments.

As Stassie Karanikolaou fans and The Inquisitr readers know, Kylie Jenner recently shared a photo on her own account wearing a pair of Skims that looked seriously similar to these, though the makeup mogul wore pants instead of shorts.