Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Arms As She Poses In A Pool With Baby Birdie Mae

The mom of three is all smiles as she gets some pool time with her toddler.

Jessica Simpson showed off her buff arms as she played in the pool with her baby, Birdie Mae Johnson, over the weekend.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram page, the 39-year-old singer and fashion designer is all smiles while cradling her 1-year-old daughter in the shallow end of the pool as she celebrates a free Saturday at home with her family.

The Open Book author has her hair pulled back into a ponytail as she wears a halter-style swimsuit and sunglasses in the black-and-white pic shared with her 5.3 million Instagram fans. Jessica’s toned arms, most likely the result of her workouts with her post-pregnancy trainer, Harley Pasternak, are in full view as she holds on to baby Birdie in the water.

While she’s obviously thrilled to have some mommy-daughter time, in the caption to the post, Jessica revealed the real reason for her happy face. The busy mom of three noted that she feels like a kid in school again with the weekend off. Like many other parents all across the country, Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson have been in homeschool mode with her older children, Maxwell Drew, 8, and Ace Knute, 6, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s no wonder the splash in the pool with her baby feels like a much-needed day off.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends commiserated with Jessica regarding the school situation.

“Right!! I live for the weekends more than ever right now!” one fan wrote.

“Seriously weekends have taken on a whole new meaning now that we are homeschool moms,” another added.

Other fans zeroed in on Jessica’s fit physique as she poses with her daughter in the water.

“Looking buff girl on #nationalfitnessday,” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing! Look at those arms!” another added.

While homeschooling may be consuming much of her week, Jessica has definitely been getting her pool time in when she can. Last week she was nearly pelted with a baseball while sunning on a float in her pool. The former Newlyweds star shared a pic of the aftermath of her son Ace’s homeroom to her Instagram page, where the “splash” showed the baseball landed right next to her float, barely missing her.

Baby Birdie has also spent a lot of time in the water. The toddler has been pictured multiple times on Jessica’s social media page as she plays with her parents in the family’s gorgeous swimming pool.