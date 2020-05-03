Joe Biden’s Campaign Releases Documentation Showing He Wasn’t At Event Where Accuser Claims He Harassed Her

Joe Biden’s campaign has released a series of documents responding to a claim that he sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl at an event in 2008, showing what appeared to be proof that Biden was never at the event in question.

On Saturday, the legal news website Law & Crime published an account from a woman named Eva Murry who claimed that Biden made a lewd remark to her at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show, a political event in Delaware, back in 2008. Murry was 14 years old at the time of the incident and the niece of niece of onetime Republican Senate hopeful Christine O’Donnell.

The account included interviews with friends who vouched that Murry had told them about the claim in the days and years after the event, but it came under question later in the day when an organizer of the event claimed that Biden did not attend that year.

The Biden campaign has now followed up on that claim, sending documents to Law & Crime showing that the then-Delaware senator had just undergone sinus surgery and did not attend. The campaign sent the schedule for the event, showing that a staffer named “John” attended the event in the place of Biden.

The campaign also provided a clip from a Delaware newspaper saying that Biden was taking some time away from work for close to a week while he was on the mend. it also included a letter from attorney J. Brian Murphy, who identified himself as the vice-president of the First State Gridiron Dinner.

The letter, dated May 2, disputed the report claiming Biden had attended that year.

“After reviewing my files of the dinner which included attendees and the show itself, I can conclusively say, Senator Biden was not at the dinner,” he wrote, adding that the event attracts between 300 and 400 of the state’s top political leaders. “The year 2008 is particularly noteworthy because it is the only year where the Senator agreed to appear in a video, which was a spoof of Meet the Press. It was taped earlier that week. It was our hope the Senator would attend the dinner to see the video, but he sent regrets. Had he been there, myself as well as others would have known and in fact, I would have acknowledged him from the stage.”

The sexual harassment claim came a day after Biden broke his silence on a sexual assault claim against him from a former Senate staffer, saying the incident never happened and calling on the National Archives to release any information about a complaint the woman reportedly filed.