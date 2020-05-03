WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees Young Superstar As Future Main Eventer

WWE superstar Cal Bloom recently appeared on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown to compete against Sheamus. While the NXT rookie was only on the show to make up numbers as the roster is depleted due to the coronavirus pandemic, his performance reportedly impressed Vince McMahon and other top officials.

However, Bloom has reportedly been considered as a future main eventer for quite some time. According to WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis, the young superstar is reportedly in line for a major push within the next couple of years. Word backstage is that officials also see him as a potential replacement for a certain Hall of Famer.

“I’ve heard from people in WWE who have seen Cal Bloom’s training at the Performance Center and have said that he is someone who can be a main event superstar in the next couple of years. ‘Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge. He is rough around the edges, but he has something, and Vince thinks he can be a big deal…’ The coaches at the Performance Center have also had good things to say about him.”

McMahon and Bloom’s coaches have praised his look and the way he moves around the ring. While he doesn’t have a lot of experience at the time of this writing, his progress has reportedly pleased the company’s coaching staff. Furthermore, he wouldn’t have received a match on Friday Night SmackDown if he wasn’t held in high regard.

Sheamus is now busy feuding with Jeff Hardy, suggesting that his time sparring with Bloom is over for now. However, since the young superstar reportedly impressed management with his performance on the blue brand’s weekly show, he might soon find himself involved in more main roster matches.

WWE has promoted some NXT stars to the main roster in recent months following strong showings on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. Angel Garza and Austin Theory were originally called up with the intention of sending them back to the black-and-gold brand, but now they’re part of one of the most featured factions on Monday Night Raw.

Bloom also comes from a strong wrestling lineage. He is a third-generation superstar and the son of Wayne Bloom, who was one half of the Beverly Brothers tag team. The duo competed in WWE back in the early 1990s, as well as other promotions such as the AWA, where they were known as The Destruction Crew.