Yanet Garcia Flaunts Booty In Tight Jeans On Instagram

Yanet Garcia flaunted her booty today in a new Instagram photo that has been liked over 367,000 times so far. In the snap, the model rocked a tight pair of jeans that called attention to her derrière.

She posed outside in the middle of a deserted street on a sunny day. She stood with her back facing the camera with her left foot popped and her hands by her sides. Yanet glanced down to the ground to her left with a hint of a smile on her face.

Her outfit included a light cropped top with short sleeves, the tight pants, and black sneakers. The shirt had a loose fit and allowed her to show off her lower back. The jeans had a high-waisted fit and frayed accents, including ripped hems. There were also frayed accents on her pants’ left back pocket. The fit of the jeans was flattering on the model and hugged her curves.

Furthermore, Yanet wore her hair down and it appeared to be blowing about her as she struck her pose. Her short locks had dark roots and light highlights and reached her upper back. The only visible accessories she sported were a thin gold bracelet on her left hand.

In addition, the stunner’s makeup application added glam to her casual look. In particular, her shimmery peach eyeshadow below her brows was hard to miss. She also sported light-toned lipstick.

Yanet stood in a shady area for the photo. Behind her was a curvy street with cars, houses, and lots of trees. Further beyond that in the top center of the image was the Hollywood sign in the hills. She further brought attention to her location via her geotag.

Yanet’s many followers headed to the comments section to compliment her figure.

“Beautiful and strong babe,” declared a devotee.

Others referenced the time of day.

“Morning stunnerrr,” gushed another fan.

“Wow what a lovely morning,” observed a third admirer.

Some talked about her outfit.

“@iamyanetgarcia sweet jeans,” wrote a suppporter.

In another post from six days ago, Yanet flaunted her derrière yet again. That time, she did so in a camo outfit as she held a stack of $100 bills in her hand. Her outfit included a hat, 1/2-sleeved crop top, and camo-print pants with a high slit on the side. The pants had a high waistline and gathered accents in the back. She stood indoors in her usual photo-taking spot and she was lit up with natural lighting.