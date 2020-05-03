WWE News: Booker T Regrets Not Facing Hall Of Famer

According to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, he regrets never receiving the opportunity to face Shawn Michaels when both superstars were still wrestling. As quoted by Fightful, the former World Champion discussed the situation on the latest episode of his podcast, stating the match would have been the perfect opportunity for him to show how talented he really was.

“That’s the only dream match [that] I think people could really feel like they missed out on something that they didn’t get. People never got a chance to see Booker T and Shawn Michaels in the ring. I don’t know if people know it or not, but I was pretty good [laughs]. To not have gotten a chance to mix it up with Shawn Michaels to actually be able to go out and, you know, see exactly how good I really was.”

Learning that Booker T and Michaels never faced each other might come as a shock to some fans. They competed in WWE at the same time for several years, and both performers were even members of the Monday Night Raw brand when Michaels made his full-time in-ring return in 2002. However, their paths just never seemed to cross in one-on-one for some reason.

The closest both superstars came to facing each other was in Royal Rumble matches and the inaugural Elimination Chamber match at Survivor Series 2002, which was won by “The Heartbreak Kid.” However, even their showdowns in those matches were too brief to make an impact.

Booker T went on to say that “The Heartbreak Kid” is one of the best performers to ever grace a wrestling ring. According to the Hall of Famer, a match against Michaels would also have put him on the “top shelf” and showed fans and officials that he was capable of hanging with anyone in the main event scene.

While Booker T had a storied career in WWE, he was never the top guy in the company. Many fans feel that he deserved to be, however, and his controversial loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 19 is widely regarded as one of the worst burials in the company’s history.

Booker T still wrestles for his own independent promotion from time to time, and he’s stated that he’d consider more WWE matches if he had time to prepare. Michaels, on the other hand, appears to have retired following his last match in 2018, but perhaps he’d be open to wrestling a fellow Hall of Famer.