Boris Johnson Says Doctors Were Ready To Announce His Death During Coronavirus Battle

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that doctors were prepared to announce his death as he battled the coronavirus in intensive care last month in an emotional new interview with The Sun.

The 55-year-old was put on “liters and liters” of oxygen as doctors battled the disease and he says at one point he realized that there were plans being developed should he take a turn for the worse.

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong,” he said.

He also told the news outlet that he initially didn’t think much of it when he tested positive for the virus in early March, but as his health deteriorated, he was hospitalized and moved into intensive care as the rest of the country faced lockdown requirements.

Johnson noted that he was surprised by how his health continued to fail so rapidly. At one point, he said, doctors were deciding whether to put a tube into his windpipe to help his breathing.

“It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent. I remember feeling frustrated. I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting better,” he said.

The British prime minister teared up while recounting his experience and the subsequent birth of his son a few weeks later, who he named after a doctor who cared for him during his ordeal. He explained that he felt lucky because many are hit harder by the disease. He was released from the hospital on April 12.

The U.K. has the third-highest number of deaths behind the United States and Italy, though Johnson has said that the country is experiencing success in its battle against the pandemic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a recently-released expose claims that Johnson ignored early warnings about the severity of the pandemic.

The report claims that Johnson skipped an early meeting to discuss the threat of the disease and he didn’t attend a coronavirus meeting until March 2, at which point the country already had more than three dozen cases of the disease.

Critics say that Johnson’s delay in addressing the situation contributed to the number of cases in the country.