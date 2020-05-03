Crowds Gather In Atlanta Mall To Buy Newly Released Air Jordans After Georgia’s Lockdown Ends

Crowds gathered at an Atlanta mall on Saturday to buy newly released Air Jordan sneakers after Georgia’s lockdown restrictions were lifted, with pictures showing long lines at the Greenbriar Mall for the sneaker release.

As 11Alive reported, many gathered in places around the city of Atlanta as the state began loosening restrictions put in place with the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Many gathered at the mall to purchase the Nike Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers — a popular sneaker that sold out in a matter of minutes during an early release that coincided with the first episode of The Last Dance docu-series on the Chicago Bulls during Michael Jordan’s final run with the team.

Video shared by a local NBC news affiliate producer showed many shoppers waiting in line to buy the sneakers, some of them practicing social distancing recommendations by staying at least six feet apart and wearing face coverings, but many not.

The report added that the gathering at the mall was just one of the places that Atlanta residents gathered in the first opportunity to come together in weeks. The report added that many others gathered to watch a military fly-over, where social distancing guidelines were not always followed.

“Across metro Atlanta, people emerged to watch a fly-over tribute to medical professionals, essential workers and those on the front lines. The amazing sight courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels squadrons garnered plenty of attention and photos,” the report noted.

“Ironically, though, more than a few were watching in crowded areas – something many medical professionals had specifically asked the public not to do.”

The state’s decision to start loosening restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus has been met with some controversy and even pushback from President Donald Trump, who has otherwise been a strong advocate for allowing states to start reopening their economies. As The Inquisitr reported, sources said that Trump privately approved of Georgia’s plan to reopen, but days later spoke out publicly against Governor Brian Kemp.

Atlanta mayor has also pushed back, saying the state is not ready to reopen.

As The Daily Beast reported, Kemp’s aggressive plan to begin loosening restrictions and allowing businesses to reopen in the state could backfire, with pandemic models from epidemiologists and computer scientists at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology showing that it could cost thousands of lives if the virus begins to spread quickly in the state again.