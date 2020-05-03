Joe Biden Accuser And Her Family Are Being Harassed With ‘Creepy Voice’ Messages & Online Abuse, Report Says

The media focus on Tara Reade and her accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Joe Biden has been followed with an “onslaught” of online and offline harassment, Fox News reports.

“I find it astounding — the hypocrisy that Democrats are talking about women being able to tell their story safely,” Reade told the network on Saturday.

“I’m a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, but yet here I am trying to talk about my history with Joe Biden and I’m just the target of online harassment.”

Fox News reports that Reade has received threatening emails, including one that called her a “disgrace to womanhood” and a “f*cking whore.”

“You are a rip-roaring b*tch and the great majority of Americans don’t believe you anyhow… I hope you drop dead,” the message allegedly read.

Reade claims that some people have created fake Facebook profiles of her. Disturbingly, one account featured personal pictures of her and her family. According to Reade, one of her family members was doxxed after their home address was posted online. The family member allegedly received four “creepy” calls on Friday night from an unknown number, all within the span of 30 minutes.

While speaking to Fox News on Saturday, Reade wondered whether the people harassing her are Biden fanatics and questioned their motivations for targeting her and her family.

“It creates barriers for survivors to want to come forward and talk about difficult things that have happened.”

The harassment comes as Reade canceled a scheduled Fox News interview on Saturday after she reportedly received death threats. The interview was to be filmed with Chris Wallace and aired on Sunday, just two days after Biden released a statement denying Reade’s claims and appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to voice his innocence.

As reported by Breitbart, several leading Biden supporters have been increasing their attacks on Reade, who they claim is a liar. Biden ally Jon Cooper suggested Reade may be “unbalanced” or “driven by malicious motives.” At the same time, Biden delegate Lindy Li called for the FBI to investigate reporters who are covering Reade’s allegations. New Hampshire state Rep. Richard Komi, who theorized that Reade’s accusation is false due to the position of the “female vagina,” resigned from his seat after backlash for his comment.

On the left: a Biden delegate demanding the FBI investigate journalists who reported on or even discussed Reade's accusations. On the right: a Biden delegate arguing that the position of the vagina means Reade could not have been penetrated involuntarily & just wants attention: pic.twitter.com/LpJHRyx4yB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 2, 2020

A recent poll from Rasmussen Reports found that 62 percent of voters surveyed have been following reports of the allegations against Biden. In addition, 34 percent of those surveyed said they believe Reade’s accusation, while 24 percent believe he is telling the truth; 41 percent remain undecided.