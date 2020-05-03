Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Flaunts Toned Physique In White Sports Bra And Blue Leggings For New Video

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge targetted her glutes and abs the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a white sports bra and a pair of blue leggings, the Dutch fitness influencer started the workout with a series of plank dips. Sophie lay on her side with one leg stacked on top of the other and one arm resting on the ground bent at the elbow. Then she lifted her hips, using the bent arm to prop herself up while she put her opposite hand on her waist. In her caption, she suggested repeating the exercise 12 times per set for four rounds.

In the second clip, she added a gray resistance band to the workout for a set of lateral steps. She placed the band around her knees and then took large steps from one side to the other. Her caption recommended 20 repetitions per set and a total of four sets.

Next, it was time for a series of glute bridges with abductions. For this combination, she kept the resistance band around her knees as she lay with her back on the floor. With her legs apart, she lifted her hips and the spread her knees even further to complete the abductions. She also suggested four sets of 20 reps for this one.

After that, she brought out her dumbells for a series of split squats. She placed one foot in front of the other for this one and then bent her knees, holding the dumbbells to her shoulders as she did so.

In the fifth and final video of the series, she ended her workout with a set of sumo squat pulses. These required her to assume an extreme wide-legged stance with her toes turned outward. Then she bent her legs until her glutes were lower than her knees before she stood up again. In her caption, she suggested doing four sets of 15-20 reps.

The post accumulated more than 15,000 likes in just under an hour. In the close to 100 comments, fans expressed excitement about attempting the circuit.

“Shall add this to my workout this evening!” one person wrote.

“Yes girl! Saved this one for later,” a second Instagram user wrote before adding a fire and applause emoji to their comment.

And Sophie got compliments on her appearance as well.

“Your workouts are always so perfect and you alwaysss look flawless,” a second admirer added.

“I love this girl she’s so flipping ripped I wish I had the dedication to get this in shape,” a third wrote after tagging a fellow Instagram user.