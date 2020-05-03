Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In An Insanely Low-Cut White Crop Top For Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video in which she showcased her curves in a skimpy ensemble. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the video was set in the lobby of a luxurious-looking space.

Anastasiya started off the video by walking through the glass doors with an adorable small dog on a leash joining her. She rocked a white crop top with no bra underneath, and the skimpy garment seemed barely able to contain her ample assets. Thin strings stretched over her shoulders, and a scooped neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The white top clung to Anastasiya’s curves as though it were painted on, before ending a few inches below her bust. The cropped length meant that some of her flat stomach was on display.

She paired the scandalously sexy white crop top with black and white leggings that likewise clung to her curvaceous physique. The leggings were black with white strips along both thighs and over her hips, and the pattern emphasized her hourglass physique. She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of mirrored sunglasses and a few gold bracelets on one wrist.

The video was intended to promote Bang Energy, a company that Anastasiya works with, and she was also carrying a keto high protein coffee as she strolled in. She took a few sips of the beverage as she posed on a modern white couch. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and her voluptuous physique was on full display in the short video clip.

Anastasiya’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling video, and the post racked up over 101,300 views within just two hours. It also received 649 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts and to shower Anastasiya with compliments.

“What a beautiful babe,” one fan commented.

“You’re really incredible! Lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” another follower added.

“What a body!!! Wow!!!” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji to further express his point.

“Cute dog, and you still look amazing,” a fourth fan commented.

Anastasiya loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire, and just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she delighted her followers with a sexy bikini snap. She showcased her buxom physique in a barely-there black bikini with a bright pink robe draped over her curves, and matching bright pink sandals on her feet. The bikini top looked barely able to contain her ample assets, and she posed on an outdoor couch, tantalizing her followers with the sexy snap.