DNC Official Calls Out Republicans For ‘Dangerous Weaponization’ Of Tara Reade Allegation Against Joe Biden

A top official with the Democratic National Committee is accusing Republicans of “dangerous weaponization” of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden and the allegations that Democrats are applying a double standard to the presumptive nominee.

Writing in an op-ed for The Hill, Maria Cardona wrote that Republicans trying to compare the allegations against Biden to those faced by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are being disingenuous. Cardona, who has served as a Democratic strategist and co-chair of the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, wrote that the allegations against Biden are similar to those faced by Kavanaugh and Donald Trump on their face, but the similarities end there.

“Republicans will undoubtedly try to paint Democrats as #MeToo hypocrites. But nothing is more dangerous to women’s welfare than Republican attempts to weaponize this issue,” Cardona wrote. “Although Biden’s critics will try to equate the allegations, they are really quite different.”

Cardona explained that unlike Kavanaugh and Trump, Biden has said that women who come forward with claims of sexual assault deserve to be heard and did nothing to disparage Reade, a former staffer in his Senate office who claimed he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Biden has denied her claim, saying the incident never happened.

Cardona wrote that many Republicans have tried to accuse Democrats of employing a double standard, pushing the allegations against Trump and Kavanaugh but standing behind Biden.

“Let us be clear: There is no double standard. Kavanaugh’s behavior was uncovered during the vetting process. Republicans then blatantly attempted to silence Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault,” Cardona wrote. “They barely allowed for a more thorough FBI background check and reluctantly were forced to allow Ford to testify. The other women did not testify.”

Biden has called on the National Archives to release any information pertaining to a complaint Reade says she filed against him before leaving his office in 1993. His campaign also released an earlier statement denying the allegations and calling on reporters to vigorously investigate the claims, believing it would show them to be unfounded.

Some Republicans have actually expressed support for Biden personally, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who said he had never heard any allegations of that sort made against Biden in their time working together in the U.S. Senate. Trump also offered the possibility that it could be a “false allegation” against Biden, as Trump said he had been the victim of these himself.