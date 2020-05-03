Donald Trump Defends His Early Coronavirus Action In Scatching Tweets

Although the U.S. government eventually took strong action to combat the spread of coronavirus, critics of President Donald Trump have often decried the speed with which he and his administration moved to protect the American people. Now, Trump is firing back at those who felt he should have acted more decisively during the early weeks of the pandemic’s spread, defending himself via social media and spotlighting his decision to limit air travel to and from China.

In a Twitter thread posted on Sunday, the president attempted to clarify that he had made the decision to cut off travel to China promptly after being advised to do. He went on to emphasize that his travel ban was instituted early and that it resulted in the saving of “tens of thousands” of lives. Trump also took a shot at media outlets that have allegedly dropped the ball as relates to covering his coronavirus response.

“Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct, and that they did NOT bring up the CoronaVirus subject matter until late into January, just prior to my banning China from the U.S. Also, they only spoke of the Virus in a very non-threatening, or matter of fact, manner…”

The president continued:

“….Fake News got it wrong again, as always, and tens of thousands of lives were saved by my EARLY BAN of China into our Country. The people that we’re allowed were heavily scrutinized and tested U.S. citizens, and as such, I welcome them with open arms!”

While Trump did institute the Chinese travel ban via executive order on January 31 and, more recently, has enacted further travel limitations and controversially moved to suspend immigration to the U.S., many have pointed to his failure to declare a federal state of emergency until mid-March and repeated public statements downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of his crisis mismanagement.

As recorded by FactCheck.org, the president has made a series of questionable statements and predictions regarding the coronavirus. On February 14, for example, he indicated that April’s warmer weather could help slow/kill the virus. On February 23, before the state of emergency was declared, Trump opined that COVID-19 was under control in the U.S. Three days later, he surmised that the number of new cases would shortly be zero, and said the virus would simply disappear, “like a miracle,” just one day later.

More recently, Trump came under fire for suggesting that patients could potentially be injected with some form of disinfectant to treat infection, as reported by Inquisitr.