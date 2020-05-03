Savannah Guthrie Shares Comical Photos Of Her Family’s At-Home Haircuts

Savannah Guthrie's husband gave their children a fresh new look.

While they might not be able to make a trip to the salon or barbershop right now, Savannah Guthrie’s family are doing haircuts at home. Her husband Michael Feldman gave their 3-year-old son Charley and 5-year-old daughter Vale fresh new looks. She shared photos of the makeshift barbershop on Instagram, according to People.

While he might not have any experience cutting hair, Feldman clearly gave it his best shot. In one photo Charley sits in a small chair in front of his father wearing a plastic smock. Feldman focuses intently on the task at hand as he carefully snips the back of Charley’s hair. He is equipped with a mirror, comb and spray bottle. He even attached hair clips to his sleeve for easy access.

Despite being an amateur, Feldman did a nice job on Charley’s hair. In one photo, the little boy can be seen sitting in an armchair while looking at his reflection in a mirror. He was smiling broadly and appeared to be happy with his new look. Another photo shows Vale also smiling after her long curly hair got a trim.

Fans took to the comment section of the photo to commend Feldman on a job well done and gush over the sweet photos of the children.

“Mike’s really mastering the quarantine multitasking. Lol. Producer. Director. Hairdresser. Good job Mike,” one person wrote, alluding to the fact that Feldman has stepped in as Guthrie’s producer since she has been working at home.

“They both look beautiful, handsome and happy!!!” another person wrote.

It’s not just the kids that are getting new looks from home. Guthrie also learned how to coverup her grey hair from home with the help of her hairdresser Rita Hazan. Guthrie gathered up her supplies and propped up her phone while Hazan talked her through the process via FaceTime. The news anchor showed before and after photos on Instagram. While she might not be used to dying her hair herself, the finished look turned out well.

“Let’s do this. Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan giving expert advice on FaceTime!!!” Guthrie wrote in her caption.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Guthrie has been working from home since fears regarding the coronavirus first started. While she may share a lot of sweet family photos, she does not deny that there have been challenging moments. Last month she opened up about the struggles of working from home with kids around.