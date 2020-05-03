Julianne Kissinger Goes Topless For Sexy New Pic, Flaunts Her Booty In Tiny White Shorts

Julianne Kissinger took to her Instagram page today to share a sexy topless pic with her 5.6 million followers. In the photo, she rocked tiny white shorts that lace-up on the sides, the vibrant color stood out against her sun-kissed skin. She posed for the sultry snap in San Diego, California, while crouching on all fours on top of a blue sofa, surrounded by multiple palm fronds.

The model sank her knees into the vibrant cushions while leaning forward on her flattened palms, and her right hand crossed over her left. The photographer, Aaron Riveroll, stood behind her. Julianne looked into the camera from over her shoulder. She made a seductive facial expression for the snapshot, smiling softly and peeking out from behind her brunette locks.

Since she decided to leave the upper half of her body nude, Julianne’s left breast was almost completely visible. Her sideboob was impossible to miss, and it appeared she might have blurred her nipple to keep her post from being flagged by Instagram’s NSFW censors.

She did not pose completely naked, opting to wear a skimpy pair of high-waisted shorts that rode up her backside, revealing the majority of her rear end. The shorts flattered her backside, drawing the eye to her toned thighs and slender legs. She went barefoot for the outdoor photo shoot.

Julianne wore her ombré-colored hair down, where her tousled curves settled along the length of her backside. Her makeup application included pink lipstick, blush, bronzer, foundation, and mascara. The highlighter on her cheeks created a slimming effect. Her overlaid hands attracted the eye to her black nail polish and a single ring accessory.

“I’m curious, where are you guys from & what time is it where you live?!” asked Julianne in her caption.

She told her followers that she lives in California, and it was 10:30 a.m. when she posted her pic. She also tagged her other Instagram account and Riveroll’s official page. Hundreds of her fans poured into the comments section of her post to answer her question and to compliment Julianne on her gorgeous photograph. In less than three hours of going live, Julianne’s post accumulated over 56,900 likes and over 1,500 comments.

“Kind of body I dream to have! you’re stunningly beautiful!” gushed one fan.

Last month, Julianne returned from an Instagram hiatus with a provocative snapshot of herself rocking an itty-bitty yellow bikini. Her revealing swimsuit barely contained her ample chest, and she teased her fans by pulling the waistband of her undies down.