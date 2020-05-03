Kara Del Toro Rocks Olive Green Lingerie In Sizzling Video

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video taken a while ago by Megan Batson, a photographer that Kara has worked with many times before. Kara tagged Megan in the caption of the post, and admitted to her followers that she doesn’t look quite the same at the moment as she did in the video.

The clip was taken in a modern residential space, and Kara perched at a marble countertop on a shiny silver seat. A railing with horizontal bars and a stairwell were visible behind her, although Kara’s curves remained the focal point of the video clip.

Though she didn’t tag the brand in the caption, the lingerie set Kara wore was from Lounge Underwear. The brand’s name was visible on a band along the bottom of her bra as well as on the waistband of her underwear.

Kara rocked a green bralette that had a low-cut neckline, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the piece included panels of opaque olive green fabric as well as some semi-sheer mesh panels on the sides.

The fabric clung to Kara’s buxom curves, and her toned stomach was also on display in the look. Kara paired the bralette with simple yet sexy underwear. The underwear featured the same style as the bralette, with an opaque triangle of fabric in the middle and some semi-sheer mesh panels on either side in the same olive green hue.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls, and she had a coffee mug on the counter next to her.

At one point in the video, Kara appeared to take a sip from the coffee mug before flashing a coy smile at the camera. Her makeup in the clip was minimal, with just enough to highlight her natural beauty.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of her curves, and the post received over 13,600 views within just 27 minutes. It also racked up 104 comments within less than half an hour from her eager fans.

“Can’t take my eyes off you,” one fan commented.

“You are my favorite model in the whole world. You are very beautiful,” another follower added.

“I first saw you on Miami Swim Week videos on YouTube and I have been a loyal fan ever since,” one long-time fan commented.

“Beautiful body,” another said simply.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a snap that focused on her beauty rather than just on her bombshell body. She wore a knit sweater for the picture, but the close-up snap captured every detail of her face instead of her ensemble. A sprinkling of freckles was visible on her cheeks and she looked breathtakingly beautiful in the two close-up snaps.