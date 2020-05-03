George W. Bush Blasted For His Presidential Record Following Call For Unity Amid Coronavirus

Not long after some praised George W. Bush for his Saturday call for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic, progressive journalists pushed back and pointed to his record in office, as reported by Common Dreams.

“Good morning. George W Bush belongs in The Hague,” wrote author Benjamin Dixon.

“George W. Bush is one of the most evil war criminals of the last 100 years,” wrote AJ+ host Sana Saeed.

“He and his administration are responsible for more bloodshed than the current administration- but go off liberals & praise him, tell us how you’re crying & wishing he was president.”

“The nice little painter man who passed mints to Michelle Obama at a funeral is actually a mass murderer who belongs in front of a war crimes tribunal, not being praised for releasing web videos,” wrote journalist and co-founder of The Intercept Jeremy Scahill.

Another user went through Bush’s questionable time in office when he “lied” the United States into the Iraq War, “totally botched” the Hurricane Katrina response, led America into the Great Recession, cut taxes for the wealthy, and fought to privatize Social Security.

Bush also faced criticism from President Donald Trump, who noted that the former president failed to speak out in support of him during the impeachment trial, which Trump said is the greatest hoax in the history of the country.

In a piece for The Intercept, Medhi Hasan argues that Bush’s legacy from his time in office is defined by war crimes, racism, and obstruction of justice. Hasan pointed to Bush’s attack ad on Democratic opponent and Maryland governor Michael Dukakis, which highlighted a Maryland crime involving a black male and a white victim — something Bush made sure was a focal point of the ad. The 41-year-old journalist also noted that Bush lied about the weapons of mass destruction he claimed were held in Iraq to justify invading the country.

Lastly, Hasan highlights Bush’s purported war crimes, including the 88,500 tons of bombs he dropped in Iraq and Kuwait, which Hasan says fueled “horrific civilian casualties.” Notably, Hasan points to a February 1991 airstrike that killed at least 408 Iraqi civilians. To make matters worse, Human Rights Watch claimed that the Pentagon knew that the facility in question held civilians, which the organization called a “serious violation” of the rules of war.”

Despite these crimes, investigative journalist Andy Worthington said in 2018 that people in the political center and left have a “bizarre propensity” to attempt to rehabilitate Bush’s image.