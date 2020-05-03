Ainsley Rodriguez Trains Upper Body In Blue Sports Bra And Matching Shorts

Ainsley Rodriguez focused on training her arms in the most recent post on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a blue sports bra and matching shorts, the Miami-based fitness model started the workout with a combination of bent-over rows and reverse flys. Armed with a set of dumbbells, she leaned her torso forward and pulled the weights forward, holding them vertically as she did so. Then she spread her arms open for the reverse fly.

In the next clip, she combined overhead shoulder presses, reverse lunges, and bicep curls. After lifting the weights over her head and lowering them, she took a large step backward for the reverse lunge and then pulled the dumbbells upward for the bicep curl.

She ditched one of the dumbells for the next video in the series. In that clip, she did a single-arm overhead press and a reverse lunge.

Next, it was time for a mix of lateral and front dumbbell raises. She did both of these exercises simultaneously, forming an “L” shape with her arms as she completed her reps.

In the fifth and final video of the series, she combined upright rows and and “Around The Worlds.” For the first exercise, she held the dumbbells horizontally as she raised them toward her chin. After lowering them, she raised them over her head, using a wide semi-circular motion with each arm.

In her caption, she recommended doing each exercise combination 10 times and to repeat the circuit four times, taking one-minute breaks in between.

In the over 100 comments under the post, fans gushed over Ainsley’s appearance.

“You are so freaking hot you could do a video digging a ditch and be freaking smoking hot,” one person wrote before adding a slew of emoji to their comment.

” Such concentration Ainsley! Your upper body is so worth the effort! Always delightful!” another added.

“Seriously it’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” a third Instagram user commented.

Others complimented the choice of moves she included in the circuit. And one of her supporters shared that they had spotted her on TV.

“There is someone who looks a lot like you in a new Secret deodorant commercial,” they wrote. “If it is you, CONGRATULATIONS. You look awesome.”

In her reply, Ainsley confirmed that it was her.

While this most recent workout focused on her arms, her last video series showcased a high-intensity full body circuit. Rocking a pink bikini, she performed a circuit that included triceps dips, forward lunge clap to squats snap jumps and more

Over 25,000 Instagram users have liked the post since its upload.