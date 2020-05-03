Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Skimpy Bikini In Sexy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video in which she flaunted her buxom curves. Lindsey rocked a skimpy yellow patterned bikini for the video, and her ample assets were on full display.

The video clip was filmed in what appeared to be an old-school diner, and Lindsey had roller skates on in several of the clips.A few details were visible in the space around her, from the black-and-white checkered floor to a guitar hanging on the wall and stainless steel panels around the space. Despite her unique retro surroundings, all eyes were on Lindsey’s curves in the sizzling video.

She wore a bikini from Meg Liz Swimwear, a brand that creates handmade reversible bikinis, according to it’s Instagram bio. The bikini top Lindsey wore featured triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display, as well as some side boob and under boob visible as her curves attempted to escape the skimpy top. Thin strings stretched between the cups and around her neck.

She paired the sexy bikini top with matching bottoms in the same bold print. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and had strings that tied high on her hips. The positioning of the bows on her hips elongated her legs, and she showcased her incredible physique in the video clip.

The video was intended to highlight a beverage company that Lindsey works with, Bang Energy, and throughout the clip Lindsey sipped a beverage from a can. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she switched up her position several times, even stretching out across the countertop at one point.

Lindsey delivered plenty of seductive glanced to the camera, and her followers absolutely loved the steamy video. The post racked up over 22,600 views within just 29 minutes, and it also received 192 comments in less than half an hour from her eager fans.

“Servin’ up the hotness!” one fan said, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

“Wow love that bikini on your gorgeous body,” another follower commented.

“That top is holding on for dear life,” one fan cheekily said, referencing how the bikini top looked unable to contain Lindsey’s ample curves.

“Smoking and sexy mesmerizing gorgeous stunning angel,” another added.

Whether in a video clip or in a still photo, Lindsey loves to show off her curves in revealing attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a scandalously sexy triple Instagram update in which she wore a pink bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a pair of fingerless black leather gloves and thigh-high quilted leather boots for an edgy look.