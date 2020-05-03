Donald Trump Mocked For Dramatic Tweet About ‘A Great And Powerful Plague’

Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning about the coronavirus pandemic, and social media users were quick to blast the president for the dramatic message.

“….And then came a Plague, a great and powerful Plague, and the World was never to be the same again! But America rose from this death and destruction, always remembering its many lost souls, and the lost souls all over the World, and became greater than ever before!” he wrote.

Trump was active on Twitter on Sunday morning, tweeting out a recent Gallup poll, attacking the media and former President George W. Bush, and retweeting messages from Dan Scovino about being excited to begin holding rallies again.

But his plague message gained attention and drew over 37,000 messages in 5 hours.

Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart replied, wondering: “Who’s writing these for you now…a third grader?”

Former director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub weighed in as well.

“Tis the times’ plague, when madmen lead the blind,” he wrote.

Others called out the seemingly biblical nature of the message.

“So you quote scripture when you try to make yourself look good? You unrepentant, heretical, fake Christian, bigot. Stop bastardizing scripture to manipulate people. You’re trash,” wrote Bishop Talbert Swan.

Others called out the president for having belittled the threat of the virus in the United States early on and criticized his administration’s response.

He followed that tweet with one showing groups of boaters on the water with pro-Trump messages and American flags.

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/Ot5Ffnjj9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

A short while later, he returned to the topic of his handling of the coronavirus. He wrote that he had received intelligence that he was not told until late January about the coronavirus and he banned travel from China shortly after. Trump declared a national emergency and banned some travel to and from China at the end of January.

He also said that the report he got spoke of COVID-19 in a “non-threatening manner.”

He went on to repeat his claim that the travel ban saved tens of thousands of lives and said that the news had reported on the situation inaccurately.

The president has faced criticism for his early handling of the pandemic, which some argue was too slow and not dramatic enough given the situation. Trump initially sought to downplay the intensity of the situation and told reporters that the virus would likely fade and was contained.

As of this week, over 1.1 million people in the United States have contracted the virus and nearly 68,000 people have died.