Francesca Farago Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Skimpy Bikini

Canadian bombshell Francesca Farago sent hearts racing around the world after she posted a very sexy new photo of herself bikini-clad on social media on Sunday, May 3. The model posted the image for her 3.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it caught the attention of thousands instantly.

The 27-year-old model — who is most famously known for starring in Netflix’s latest reality show Too Hot To Handle — was photographed inside of her kitchen. She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, exuding a sultry vibe. Francesca’s hands rested on the stove behind her as she shared a pout and stared directly into the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair was styled in loose waves and as it cascaded behind her and over her right shoulder.

She further added a touch of glamour to the look by sporting a full application of makeup that complemented her tanned skin-tone. The look included foundation, dark eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, eyeshadow, a nude lipstick, bronzer, and blush. However, it was her killer figure that stole the show, as she proudly flaunted her curves in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

The beauty’s dainty bikini top, which was black, featured versatile ties that went over her shoulders and down her back, and ruffles along the bottom of the cups. The top’s triangular cups struggled to contain her voluptuous assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Francesca combined the top with a pair of off-white bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut. The tiny thong featured high-waisted side strings, which the model had tied into bows, that both highlighted her curvaceous figure and drew attention to her slim core.

Francesca finished the look off with a black and white bandana that she tied around her hair.

The beauty did not indicate where she was snapped in the post, but in the caption, revealed that the swimwear was actually designed by herself and available through her label Farago.

The sexy image was met with a large amount of support from many of Francesca’s followers, garnering more than 612,000 likes since going live on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, more than 6,000 fans took to the comments section to overload her with praise on her body, her looks, and her bikini.

“Stop, you’re so hot,” one fan commented.

“Literally perfection,” a second follower added.

“You are gorgeous,” chimed in a third follower.

“You are beautiful,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The influencer has seen her fanbase blow up on social media since Netflix premiered Too Hot To Handle. Furthermore, her relationship with fellow cast-mate Harry Jowsey has been of particular interest to fans, per The Inquisitr.