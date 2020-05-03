Sara Underwood Rocks A Low-Cut Red Jumpsuit In Breathtaking Instagram Snap

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a breathtaking snap with her 9.2 million Instagram followers that showcased her curvaceous physique as well as the natural beauty all around her.

Sara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but it seems that the snap may have been taken in Oregon based on the hashtags she included in the caption of the post. The shot was captured by Sara’s partner, Jacob Witzling, who she tagged in the caption as well.

Sara perched on a wooden structure with an incredible view of mountains behind her. The sun shone over the tops of the mountains, illuminating the sky, and Sara’s bright red jumpsuit was the sole pop of color in the otherwise neutral shot. The jumpsuit she wore had a low-cut top that showcased a hint of cleavage, although Sara was far away so not many details of her ensemble were visible. The bold red fabric of the jumpsuit had a subtle white pattern on it, and the bottoms had a looser fit, skimming over her toned legs rather than clinging to them.

She layered a white short-sleeved cardigan over top of the jumpsuit, and also added a pair of white boots. She finished off the look with a straw hat placed atop her blond locks as she kicked one foot out for the casual yet sexy shot.

The faraway perspective meant that not much of Sara’s beauty look was visible, but the stunner often favors minimal makeup that highlights her natural beauty.

She paired the photo with a caption that referenced some drama she was experiencing in the comments section of another recent post. Despite the caption, her followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap in the red jumpsuit, and the post racked up over 16,400 likes within just one hour. It also received 164 comments from her eager fans.

“This is gorgeous!!!!!” one follower commented, admiring the stunning shot.

“Where was this amazing photo taken?” one fan asked, curious about the exact location of the snap.

“What a breathtaking shot,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The scenery is beautiful but u are even more beautiful,” another follower added.

Sara loves to showcase her curves in front of stunning natural backdrops, but for one of her latest photos, she mixed things up. Rather than posing in front of a waterfall or rock formations in the Pacific Northwest, as she normally does, she rocked a pair of red-and-white striped bikini bottoms and a sexy white bikini top while in the Bahamas. As The Inquisitr reported, Sara posed beside an adorable ice-cream cart with a cone held in her hand.