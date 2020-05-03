Anna Nystrom Slays In Marble-Print One-Piece Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram this weekend to share a photo that added some serious heat to her feed. The sizzling new snap dropped on Saturday, and fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Swedish model was posing outside in her latest social media update. Anna geotagged the upload in Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, and it appeared to be a throwback from a trip that she took earlier this year. The photo captured her outdoors in front of a cream wall, grabbing the rim of her shades as the sun spilled over her shoulders. She flaunted her incredible physique in a sexy one-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The swimsuit was constructed of black-and-white marble-patterned fabric that popped under the sunlight. The piece was strapless and possessed a sweetheart neckline that flaunted a glimpse of Anna’s cleavage. Thanks to the cut, the model’s fit arms were also able to be seen. The suit accentuated every inch of her curves, highlighting her trim midsection and taut tummy. Its high cut on the side also allowed her sculpted legs and curvaceous hips to be seen in their entirety.

Her outing called for proper protection in the form of a pair of black sunglasses that she wore on the tip of her nose. Anna parted her long, blond locks in the center, and her gorgeous tresses fell on either side of her shoulders. She added a small amount of glam to the look, though a large portion of her face was blocked by her shades. Anna wore defined brows, bold lashes, and a layer of blush while completing the look with a matte lipstick.

Unsurprisingly, fans showed the sizzling new upload plenty of love. It has earned over 123,000 likes and 1,200-plus compliments in less than 24 hours of going live on her page. Many of her followers were quick to chime in using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji while others expressed admiration over her bombshell body.

“You are such an angel wow @annanystrom hope you are well,” one admirer commented alongside a few flame and heart emoji.

“Bomb….fire, that is the way you are. I am your biggest fan Miss Anna,” a second Instagram user complimented.

“Most beautiful women in the world,” another devotee added.

Earlier this week, the model flaunted her figure in another skintight outfit. That time, she rocked a purple dress that clung to her body, and the upload was again showered with praise from fans.