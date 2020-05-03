Sommer Ray Rocks Barely There Bikini In New Series Of Shots

One of Instagram’s most active influencers was at it again on Sunday as Sommer Ray tantalized fans with a new set of pics. While she posted on Saturday showing off some of her curves in a hip-hugging set of Daisy Dukes shorts, Sunday it was time to really welcome the impending return of Summer with Ray showing off what she looks like when she’s wearing a bikini.

The in total, Ray posted eight pictures in the new set, giving her nearly 25 million followers a look at her in the swimsuit from several different angles.

The first picture shows a closeup or Ray’s beautiful face as it looks off in the distance. Her long golden-brown flowing locks appear to be windblown. Followers were also able to see the top of the flower-print bikini, accentuating her chest in the process.

The second photo shows the model on all fours, showing off the entire bikini and giving fans a different angle. This shot also allows viewers to see her taut tummy and her long, tan legs to some degree.

The third shot is a profile pic, showing off most of her perfect physique, including her ample derriere. Ray is arching her back, head tilted toward the sun while closing her eyes to avoid the glare.

The fourth picture in the set is again of her body from head to upper thigh. The camera is positioned just below her, allowing Ray’s followers to look up at her, starting at the model’s backside and getting a good look at her trim frame.

The fifth picture had Ray getting a bit goofy. Still showing off her body and her “barely there” bikini, she’s shown holding her hair up and away from her face while making a funny expression. This shot too, was taken from the side and below, but it was from her left side, rather than her right.

The funny expression is gone and she’s once again allowed her long hair to surround her face, but this time is flashing her followers a couple of peace signs as she continues to accentuate her curves.

The final two pics are variations on others in the set and it’s clear her followers enjoyed what Ray had to show them.

“Sending love all the way from Egypt. Biggest Egyptian fan right here,” one user posted in the comments.

“Daily dose of Ray,” another user posted, alongside a smiling emoji.

Another user made it clear they liked she was able to show off her beauty and her sense of humor in the picture saying, “get you a girl who can do both, be goofy and hot and the same time. Damn”