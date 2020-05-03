Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In A Jaguar-Print Bikini And Poses With Her Cat: ‘Tiger Kween’

Chantel's large feline companion is a snow Bengal.

DJ Chantel Jeffries mentioned tigers in the caption of the Instagram upload that she shared on Saturday, but she didn’t pose with one of the big striped cats for her latest stunning photo shoot. Instead, she enlisted the help of her much smaller pet feline, Miso, while promoting a bikini with a wild cat-inspired print.

Chantel was pictured rocking an eye-catching two-piece from Monday Swimwear, the popular line of bathing suits created by Instagram models Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman. Chantel’s bikini featured a jaguar print in shades of tan and black. The spotted pattern was photo-realistic, almost making it appear as though it was constructed out of real fur.

Chantel’s bikini top featured thin spaghetti straps, underwire, top-stitching details, and molded demi cups that put her ample assets on full display. Her matching bottoms had a high-leg cut, a mid-rise waist, and moderately-sized sides. The garment showcased Chantel’s slender hips and shapely thighs. The model was also flaunting her flat, sculpted stomach.

The musician accessorized her swimsuit with a gold treble clef pendant necklace and a delicate charm necklace.

Chantel was wearing her dark blond hair down with a natural wave. For her beauty look, she rocked an earthy pink color on her plump pout. Her shimmery eye shadow was a pale pink hue, and her eyelashes were coated with just a smidgen of dark mascara. She was also wearing peach blush on her sculpted cheeks, and she was rocking a bold dark brow. Chantel’s flawless bronze skin had an allover glow.

Chantel chose to model her wild bikini in front of a dark jungle-green wall. The spiny tips of a large agave plant’s succulent leaves were visible in the right corner of her photo. She was posing with her left leg crossed in front of her right leg. Her left arm was hanging down at her side, and she was holding her large snow Bengal, Miso, in the crook of her right arm. The feline was intently staring at something to the right of the camera. Miso’s snow-white fur with gray spots popped against the dark wall and Chantel’s tan skin.

Since it was initially posted, Chantel’s photo has received over 300,000 likes and 1,000 comments. Many of her fans referenced the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King in their responses to the model’s picture and caption, with a few commenters jokingly referring to her as “Chantel Baskin.”

“You can lock me up and put me in prison. Call me Joe Exotic,” read one response to her post.

“Carole baskin comin for Chantel next,” another fan wrote.

The model’s photogenic feline also received a lot of love.

“Miso looks so godly in here,” one admirer remarked.

Chantel doesn’t just model bikinis. As reported by The Inquisitr, her fans also went wild over photos of the gorgeous DJ rocking lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line.