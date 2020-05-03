Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Preparing To Relaunch A Lifestyle Blog

Royal insiders are claiming that Meghan Markle is about to launch a new lifestyle website as part of her life as living as a non-royal. The royal gossip come as the Sussexes have begun their life outside of the royal family after formally leaving on March 31. The two have since moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

According to Page Six, royal expert Myka Meier claimed that she believed that the duchess was soon goinging to revamp her online and social media presence.

“I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram,” Meier said on the Royally Obsessed podcast last week. “I think she’s going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig … I really think that’s coming.”

The Tig was Markle’s lifestye blog that she ran for close to three years. The website covered things like food, fashion, and travel. However, Markle decided to end her work on the blog in April 2017, and was seen as one of the surest signs that her relationship with Prince Harry was about to progress into an engagement.

Meier added that she had spoken to a close friend of the duchess who not only confirmed the claims about a new lifestyle blog, but also suggested that Markle had already started working on her project.

“I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she’s already working on something,” Meier claimed.

“I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon,” she finished.

Tim Rooke / Getty Images

Though Markle technically closed down The Tig, royal fans have noted that she still maintains the domain name and that it is likely the blog could be revived. Currently, the url directs to a page where the duchess wrote a goodbye note to her fans.

Moreover, her passion for the blog was evident in her farewell note on the website.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity,” she wrote before thanking her fans for “everything.”

The duchess has recently been in the news after pledging to continue her lawsuit against The Mail On Sunday.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Markle is currently suing the paper for publishing parts of a “private and confidential” letter she sent to her father shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry. However, the most recent ruling did not fall in her favor, and the presiding judge in her case struck out a number of her arguments.