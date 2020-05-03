Savannah Prez Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation In Before And After Bikini Photos

Savannah Prez likely shocked many of her Instagram followers on Sunday when she showed just how much her body has transformed thanks to her dedication to fitness.

In the newest post on her page, Savannah shared side-by-side photos of herself in a bikini. In the older photo, a much younger Savannah wore a black two-piece swimsuit but that was its only similarity to the more recent image on the other side. Her waist looked wider and her abs were less defined. While her legs looked toned, they lacked the muscle definition that her Instagram followers are used to seeing. Her arms also looked less sculpted.

In the more recent image, Savannah sported a yellow bikini that showed off her impressive quads and abs. She even pulled the waistband of the swimsuit’s briefs down to give her followers a better look and her chiseled midsection. Unlike the short dark hair seen in the older photo, Savannah swept lighter-brown locks over one shoulder in the newer one.

In her caption, Savannah wrote that the photos were taken five years apart from each other. She also stressed that her gains were the result of consistent hard work during that period. Savannah also opened up about the reason why she started taking fitness seriously, explaining that she did it because she wanted to increase her self-confidence. The Belgian fitness model stated that she was ready to do whatever she needed to get the body she wanted.

After encouraging her fans to be committed to their goals, she also warned them not to become too fixated on achieving them within a set time-frame. Just put in the work, she added, and focus on the positive changes that develop over time.

The post has been liked close to 10,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans shared positive reactions to Savannah’s transformation.

“You’ve done good work! Keep it up girl,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“Fantastic change. Good work and well done,” another added.

“AMAZING transformation!” a third fan gushed. “Your journey is so so Incredibly inspiring! You are so fantastic. Wow, you’re the best Savannah!”

“Wow it’s mind-blowing what working out hard and being consistent can get you. Loving your transformation girl,” a fourth commenter remarked.

But amid all of the compliments for her current figure, one fan said that they thought that she looked great in both photos.