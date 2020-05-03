Romee Strijd Makes Pancakes In A Black Cropped Sweater And Leggings

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd thrilled her 6.2 million Instagram followers with a recent post in which she whipped up a batch of pancakes in her kitchen. Romee didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she was standing in front of a modern stovetop with a frying pan atop it. Her white and gray kitchen was visible in the background, along with a large black-framed window that filled the space with natural light.

Romee held a spatula in one hand, and placed the other hand on the countertop as she gazed at the camera. She showcased her svelte physique in a pair of black leggings by Victoria’s Secret’s activewear line, Victoria Sport. The counter blocked most of her lower body, but some of her hips were visible in the figure-hugging bottoms.

Romee paired the black leggings with a black half-zip sweater that had long sleeves. Romee unzipped the sweater as far as it would go, revealing a hint of skin at the neckline, and the cropped length meant that her toned stomach was on full display.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. Her plump pout seemed to have a hint of gloss on it, giving it a bit of dimension and sheen, and bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes. Her skin looked flawless, with a natural flush on her cheeks, but her beauty look wasn’t very heavy.

Romee revealed in the caption of the post that she was whipping up banana pancakes in particular, and even shared the recipe in her Instagram stories.

Her followers absolutely loved the update from her kitchen, and the post racked up over 334,000 likes within just one day. It also received 1,073 comments from her eager fans within the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“You’re so beautiful. Banana pancakes sounds great,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Stay safe Romee! I’ll try your recipe!” another follower commented.

“Hair goals,” one fan said, admiring Romee’s silky tresses.

“When will you do an Instagram live? That would be amazing,” another fan commented, wanting more content from the stunning bombshell.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Romee shared a throwback snap in which she showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She rocked a unique top with thick straps and a delicate lace overlay, and finished off the ensemble with a black choker necklace that had a small star nestled right at her throat, and a pair of earrings. Her beauty look was minimal and sultry, and the top displayed some serious cleavage.