Draya Michele Flaunts New Hairstyle And Shapely Derriere While In Curve-Hugging Blue Jeans

Draya Michele treated her Instagram followers to a stunning new photo of her rocking a new hairstyle on Sunday.

In the shared snapshot, Draya wore her hair in long black twists which she pulled into a high ponytail. She showed off the waist-length extensions while wearing a pair of curve-hugging blue jeans and a white long-sleeved sweater.

Dray posed with one hand on a wall as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. Based on the folds of the fabric, it appeared that the popular former reality star hiked up her top to reveal her toned midsection.

But, in the caption, Draya wrote that this was the first Instagram photo of her wearing the new style because she was “shy.”

The post has been liked more than 55,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 950 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans seemed envious of Draya’s hourglass physique.

“In my mind…my body looks just like this. But in the mirror…it’s laughable,” one person wrote before adding a duo of crying emoji to their comment.

Others seemed to want a romantic interaction with the former Basketball Wives L.A. cast member

“I wish I can lay my face where them back pockets are,” a second commenter added.

Amidst the open declarations of love and some marriage fantasies, a third commenter responded to Draya’s caption.

“Oh so that’s why u haven’t responded to me cus u are shy lol,” they wrote.

And a fourth seemed to reference Draya’s breakup from her ex-boyfriend, Orlando Scandrick.

“Why’d he kick you out the house?” they wrote. “He ain’t right for that.”

Draya also got a comment from fellow celebrities. The Instagram account for singing/acting duo Chloe and Halle Bailey added a heart-eye emoji to the comments section.

Despite her admission of shyness, Draya is known for showing off her curves on Instagram. In a previous post, she wore a blue bikini that was the polar opposite of modest. The swimsuit minuscule triangles of fabric gave her followers an ample view of her cleavage, hips, and legs. She posed against a wall in this photo too but chose to lean forward, a move that emphasized her decolletage and upped the allure of the image.

“It’s gonna be 80° this week,” she wrote before adding a red devil emoji to the caption.

The photo has been liked more than 230,000 times and close to 2,500 Instagram users have commented on it.