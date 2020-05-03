ABC News Reporter Sasha Pezenik Under Fire After Posting Debunked Joe Biden Story

ABC News reporter Sasha Pezenik is drawing harsh criticism on social media for a tweet regarding Joe Biden she sent out on Saturday night. The hashtag #FireSashaPezenik began trending Sunday morning after the news story tied to Pezenik’s tweet was debunked. Even while the reported posted an apology on Twitter for fueling the rumors, some critics were saying the excuse wasn’t enough, and the reporter should lose her job.

“Last night I posted a tweet about Vice President Biden. The allegations in my tweet had not been vetted or put through the ABC News standards process. I have since removed the tweet and I apologize for posting it.”

The tweet in question was in regards to an event Biden was said to attend back in 2008. Eva Murray, the niece of onetime Republican Senate hopeful Christine O’Donnell, said Biden made inappropriate comments towards her. To make matters worse, Murray says she was just 14 at the time of the incident.

Once the report accusing Biden of sexual harassment of a teen began circulating, it was quickly debunked. As The Inquisitr reported on Saturday. The organizer of the event was chief among those who worked to prove the claims false, providing evidence Biden wasn’t in attendance.

Among those who were calling for Pezenik’s firing was political commentator Malcolm Nance. He tweeted he believed Pezenik didn’t merely post an inaccurate story about Biden. He thought the reporter was engaged in a “hit job” against the presidential hopeful.

“Termination, not apology. It was a deliberate hit job where she had the facts in hand but decided to print a patently false story anyway. It’s not journalism.”

Other Twitter users posited theories that Pezenik is either a dupe or is actively working for the Trump campaign’s agenda. Still, others believe she is a Bernie supporter who is attempting to take her revenge on Biden for winning the Democratic party’s nomination fight.

This apparent false accusation, helped by Pezenik, is just the latest claim of sexual harassment or abuse against Biden. Like Murray’s story, the investigation into allegations from Tara Reade from when Biden was in the senate has turned up apparent inconsistencies in stories. Reade was reportedly set to address some of those inconsistencies on Fox News on Sunday morning but canceled her appearance, citing death threats as the reason.

Some Democrats and Biden supporters have claimed unsubstantiated media reports about Biden like the ones Pezenik promoted are meant to undermine the former Vice President as he continues to make headways in the polls. That includes one new poll that shows him tied with President Donald Trump in the state of Texas, which is typically a Republican stronghold.