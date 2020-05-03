Niece Waidhofer Teases Her Fans By Slowly Unzipping Her Dress To Reveal Her Red Thong

On Friday, Niece Waidhofer prepped for the weekend by dressing up in a black strapless dress with a reverse zipper and posing in her full-length mirror. She created a racy little video to share with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. Niece filmed herself from behind while she slowly unzipped her dress to reveal her perky booty and racy red thong.

The model’s gown included a lace-up front, exposing her busty chest to her pleased fans. On her feet, she wore a pair of strappy gold high heels with red bottoms. Niece’s dress accentuated her shapely silhouette, perfectly hugging her every curve.

Throughout the short clip, the Texan babe looked down and then flicked her eyes upward at her reflection while slowly unveiling her incredible behind to the camera. Her opposing hand settled on her chest, lingering near her thick golden choker.

To complete her ensemble, Niece straightened her long brunette locks and left them loose to cascade down her back. She used a light layer of makeup to craft her signature smokey eye.

Many of Niece’s followers have come to anticipate a hilarious caption to accompany her sexy snapshots. She did not disappoint with her latest post, opting to share a story of how she once dated a guy who took her on a bad date and did not spoil her enough. The stunner said he wound up blocking her on all of her social media accounts.

“As the great American poet and philosopher Fergie once said, ‘If you ain’t got no money take yo broke a** to Applebee’s alone,'” she joked.

The sexy video accumulated more than 515,000 views and over 2,500 comments from her many devotees. Aside from getting thousands of views and comments, Niece’s provocative post earned over 117,300 likes.

“My god I’d take you wherever you want,” said one fan, trailing their comment with several heart emoji.

“You’re a Red Lobster kind of girl anyway,” joked another social media user.

“Where did you find that dress!?! Its amazing… its amazing on you anyhow damn i like how it zips from bottom up,” raved a third admirer.

“I watched this video 15 times in a row its mesmerizing,” chimed in a fourth person.

Last week, Niece teased her fans by uploading a saucy photograph to her Instagram page. In the snap, she yanked her tiny white panties down over her unzipped jeans. She paired the outfit with a low-cut scoop neck top, which she bunched up around her breasts, revealing massive underboob.