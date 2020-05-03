Late Actor Cameron Boyce Appears Alongside Bella Thorne, Oliva Culpo, And Eva Marie In ‘Paradise City’ Trailer

The series was Cameron's last project before he tragically passed away.

Late actor Cameron Boyce appears alongside a cast that includes two other Disney stars in his final project. As reported by Deadline, the first teaser trailer for Cameron’s dark and gritty musical drama series, Paradise City, was released on Friday.

Cameron rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Jessie. At the time of his passing, he was best known for playing Carlos De Vil, the son of Disney villain Cruella De Vil, in the popular Descendants movie series. However, the young actor’s star seemed to be on the rise when he tragically passed away last July at just 20 years old. As reported by The Inquisitr, an epilepsy attack was the cause of Cameron’s sudden and unexpected death.

Cameron landed one of the lead roles in Paradise City, a young rock musician named Simon Ostergaard. The trailer shows Simon expressing an interest in the occult. He brings up the topic while talking to a character played by actress Perrey Reeves. When he asks her if she thinks that “devil worship is real in Hollywood,” she answers in the affirmative.

“Oh, I definitely think there’s good and evil spirits, and black magic is real,” she says.

There’s little dialogue in the trailer, but it also focuses heavily on former Disney star Bella Thorne and Andy Biersack, who are both playing musicians who have fully embraced the dark and edgy punk rock look. They’re shown interacting with each other a great deal.

The trailer briefly shows a number of celebrities who aren’t known for their acting roles, including purple-haired former WWE star Eva Marie and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who is now a popular social media influencer and model. Olivia is shown playing a cello.

One of Cameron’s Descendants costars appears in the trailer, as well. Twilight actor Booboo Stewart is shown rocking out onstage with the same leather-clad band as Andy’s lead character. In the Descendants franchise, he plays Jay, the son of Disney villain Jafar.

Other Paradise City stars include beauty influencer Amanda Steele, The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo, and The Craft actress Fairuza Balk. The series doesn’t yet have a home, but it’s generating a lot of interest online. So far, the teaser trailer has been watched over 3 million times on YouTube.

According to a post on the official Paradise City Instagram page, a portion of the proceeds from the series will be donated to The Cameron Boyce Foundation, a charitable organization that was founded by Cameron’s family after his death.

“The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business,” the Instagram post read. “Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent.”