Genesis Lopez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sports Bra & High-Cut Underwear

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, May 3, American fitness model Genesis Lopez shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos, taken with Genesis’ smartphone, show the 26-year-old posing before a sizable mirror in what appears to be her backyard. She sizzled in an olive green sports bra and a pair of black, high-cut, thong underwear. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. She kept the sexy look simple and only accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

For the casual photoshoot, the Instagram star wore her highlighted hair down a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the first image, Genesis kneeled with her legs spread on a striped towel. She ran her fingers through her long locks and tilted her head, as she snapped the selfie. Gorgeous green foliage and a pool can be seen in the background. She turned her back to the mirror in the following photo, flaunting her pert derriere. Her German Shepherd made an appearance in the shot.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the fact that she was posing outside, surrounded by “nature.”

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wow, you look amazing,” gushed a fan, adding both a fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“[You’re] the sexiest woman alive @genesislopezoffical everything about you great smile amazing body [the] list goes on,” added a different devotee.

“WOW!! What a heavenly body and gorgeous face!!! Absolutely amazing,” remarked another follower.

“You are so gorgeous in your picture,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Genesis engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy lavender bikini. That provocative post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.