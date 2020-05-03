Qimmah Russo Pulls Off Impressive Handstand In Blue Sports Bra And Leggings For New Workout Video

Qimmah Russo took to Instagram on Sunday to give her 1.5 million Instagram followers yet another display of her athleticism.

In the shared clip, the Los Angeles based fitness trainer got into a handstand and placed her sneaker-clad feet against an industrial-looking metal grate. Whilst in the position, the petite strongwoman, lowered one leg until it was parallel to the floor. After lifting it back to its original position, Qimmah repeated the exercise with the other leg. After a couple more reps, she held the position for a couple of seconds. As the camera panned to get a full view of her upside down, viewers saw that the clip was being recorded in a parking lot.

After she returned her legs to the ground Qimmah assumed a plank position and then lowered her knees to the ground. After that, she and then sent her hips back toward her heels which was likely meant to stretch her legs after the handstand.

In her caption, Qimmah revealed that the post was meant to promote a new Youtube video on her channel that’s all about training the upper body. She also wrote that the only equipment that’ll be needed for the workout is a set of dumbells or any other type of free weights.

In the comments section, one fan thanked Qimmah for the fitness motivation she provided.

“Thanks for being such an inspiration to my life,” they wrote. “Love you so much.”

Other complimented her appearance

“You’re an acrobatic [sic] in blue. Looks real good on you” a second commenter added before including a trio of flexed bicep emoji at the end of their sentence.

But a third seemed intimidated by the exercises Qimmah performed in her video.

“The way my arms are set up, though,” they wrote.

Qimmah regularly shows off the gains that she has earned thanks to her active lifestyle. In a previous photo series on her Instagram page, she rocked a skimpy dark-red bikini at the beach which flaunted her enviable chiseled abs, arms, and legs. In each of the snapshots, she posed near a lifeguard tower.

In her caption, Qimmah reminisced about her previous beach outings.

“Ohhh what a crazy Universe we live in.. life is such a Blessing! Missing the Beach,” she wrote, expressing a sentiment that may have been inspired by current restrictions associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times since its upload and close to 450 Instagram users have commented on it.