‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Quashes Rumors Of Reunion Series

The cast of one of the most popular crime dramas to appear on television is not reuniting. That comes directly from the creator of The Wire, David Simon.

Rumors that Simon was bringing back many of the most popular cast members from The Wire for a new project sparked up earlier this week. On Sunday, the show’s creator took to Twitter in order to try and tamp down that talk once and for all.

“Please stop retweeting. There is no cast reunion planned. The project, while Baltimore-based, is a different narrative. The French outlet butchered the translation of a reply,” Simon wrote. He went on to explain, the translation wasn’t a complete fabrication. The new project is going to have some writers from The Wire but won’t be bringing back, or even any of the actors that appeared in the iconic HBO series. It was the mention of the writers reunion that was lost in translation to French that caused the confusion.

As The Baltimore Sun reports, the confusion started when another writer, George Pelancos talked to the French publication, Society. Pelancos talked about how he, Simon, and other writers from The Wire were coming together to write a police drama based in Baltimore.

Once Society got the report wrong, rumors flew around social media and the Internet that the beloved series was making a comeback. Sunday wasn’t the first time Simon took to social media to try and quell the talk. He originally tweeted directly at one of the writers who wrote the original piece saying, “memo from the Department of Bud-Nipping: Something got lost in translation. George apparently told you that some Wire writers are working on a miniseries that would be based in Baltimore. True. And that story has exactly nothing to do with The Wire or any of its actors.”

It was apparently too late when it came to putting the genie back in the bottle and Simon had to post on social media again Sunday. In fact, as The Baltimore Sun reports Simon has been attempting to stomp out rumors for most of the weekend. Another outlet took the rumors and ran with them, saying the entire cast of The Wire was returning for the new series.

The show’s creator once again tried to make it clear it was not the same cast. The show’s topic will also not be the same as the HBO series. He went further when he was asked by one fan why he’d decided to do a new show in Baltimore that had nothing to do with The Wire. Simon was very clear in his motivations saying, “that story, over.”