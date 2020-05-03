Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Doing ‘Fine’ In Their Marriage, Report Says

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have recently been the subject of widespread rumors, as the press has been abuzz with chatter of possible marriage problems between the two. This comes in the wake of an Us Weekly report stating that West and Kardashian have been arguing a lot while remaining quarantined during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, a new report has refuted those claims, citing a source with inside knowledge of the situation.

According to HollywoodLife, reports of discontent in the Kardashian-West household have been greatly exaggerated. Per HL‘s exclusive source, there are currently no issues in the couple’s marriage and West and Kardashian have been frustrated to see reports that they’ve been arguing a lot and their marriage is in trouble.

The source also noted that West’s move to take the couple’s children to Wyoming for a week was nothing more than Kanye giving Kim a break so she could handle some business, continue work on her law degree and have some time to herself.

“She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming. She needed peace and quiet and alone time for herself personally, but also because she needed to focus on her law studies and business meetings and decisions which included SKIMS. It was Kanye’s idea to go. She had work to do and felt she needed peace and quiet so Kanye took them. Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They’re solid. They’re totally fine and doing great as a couple.”

As reported by Inquisitr, West took the couple’s four children — six-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and 11-month-old Psalm — to one of their properties near Cody, Wyoming earlier this month. Before the rumors of marital issues had begun to spread, it was reported that West was simply trying to give his wife a short reprieve from having to care for the children.

West has purchased two properties in Wyoming over the last year for a reported $14 million apiece.

Kardashian is no stranger to rumors and tabloid gossip. In addition to contending with stories about her marriage with West, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has also been rumored to be fueding with Beyonce. However, Kardashian recently tweeted words of admiration for the “Single Ladies” singer’s surprise performance during ABC’s Disney Family Singalong earlier this month.