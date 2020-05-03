Jena Frumes Lounges Outside And Flashes Under Boob In Sizzling Snap

In her latest Instagram update, model Jena Frumes thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap that showcased her ample assets. Jena included the geotag of Los Angeles, California on her post, and posed outdoors in a luxurious-looking spot. She perched on a wooden seat surrounding a short palm tree, and there were several other stunning details visible in the background. The sun was shining down on Jena, giving her a golden glow.

Jena rocked a pair of boyfriend jeans with a loose-fitting silhouette and distressed details all down the legs. A few inches of her bronzed skin peeked through the pants, and though they sat tight on her waist, they skimmed her lower body for a casual look. Jena cuffed the bottoms of the pants slightly and posed with one leg fully extended and the other bent at a 90 degree angle.

Jena paired the jeans with a white t-shirt that was a scandalously short cropped length. The shirt had short sleeves and a high neckline that covered up her cleavage. However, the hem of the shirt didn’t even reach the bottom of her ample assets, leaving a tantalizing amount of under boob exposed. The top also showed off Jena’s flat stomach, and she accentuated her curves by leaning back slightly.

Jena placed one hand on the wooden bench she was perched on to support her weight, and her the other tangled up in her voluminous curls. Her blond locks were styled in a look that had some major volume, and caught the sunlight for a golden vibe.

Her makeup was simple yet stunning, with bold brows accentuating her piercing eyes and minimal eye makeup. She had a soft pink shade on her lips, and a swipe of highlighter and contour accentuated her naturally gorgeous features. The natural sunlight and overall beauty look made Jena look like a golden goddess.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 190,600 likes within 15 hours. It also received 961 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Perfection,” one fan said simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Girl you always bring it so hard,” one fan said, loving the fierce posa Jena struck in the shot.

“Jena is my favorite season,” another follower said, referencing the caption Jena paired with the snap.

“Where did you get your jeans?” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji, loving Jena’s style.

