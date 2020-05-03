Kelsey Wells Sizzles In Black Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

The fitness model showed off her fit figure in her revealing workout gear.

On Saturday, May 2, American fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken with Kelsey’s smartphone, shows the founder of the PWR program posing in what appears to be a hallway before a sizable mirror. A painting hanging on the wall can be seen in the background. The mother-of-one stood with her shoulders back and tugged on a strand of her hair. Kelsey tilted her head and looked at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

She flaunted her fit physique in skintight activewear that featured a plunging black sports bra and a pair of matching, high-rise leggings. The revealing workout gear accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. Kelsey kept the sporty look simple and only accessorized with an Apple watch.

For the photo, the brunette beauty styled her long locks in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a dark purple.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to write their names in the comments section in order to get a sense of community and connection during these isolating times.

Many commenters were quick to fulfill Kelsey’s request. Along with writing their names, quite a few of her admirers also proceeded to express gratitude for Kelsey and her PWR program.

“Brianna! And I am so grateful for you! You’re an awesome inspiration and role model,” wrote a follower.

“My name is Isabel! [The] PWR program helped me in a dark mental space I was in last year. Exercise was really my answer and you have been so kind to your followers. You’re a special gem of a person,” remarked another fan.

“I’m Rebecca thank you for making me feel normal for absolutely loving strength training, and wanting muscles,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Kelsey engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up 58,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Kelsey is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded an Instagram video, in which she wore a strappy sports bra and gray yoga pants while doing an ab workout. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.