Study Says High Number Of Elderly Coronavirus Deaths Could Deal Major Blow To Donald Trump In 2020 Election

The disproportionate number of deaths among elderly Americans from the coronavirus could deal a major blow to Donald Trump in the upcoming election, an academic study claims.

A group of researchers concluded that the tens of thousands of people who have died so far from the coronavirus and future predicted deaths may move the political landscape enough to shift some states to presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Published in the academic journal Administrative Theory & Praxis, the study found that deaths were highest among the traditional conservative electorate.

“The pandemic is going to take a greater toll on the conservative electorate leading into this election — and that’s simply just a calculation of age,” lead study author Andrew Johnson, a professor of management at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, told Politico in an interview. “The virus is killing more older voters, and in many states that’s the key to a GOP victory.”

The Politico report noted that there is still some question about the validity of the study, which used earlier death projections that to date have been higher than the actual death rate from COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus deaths topped 67,000 on Sunday, below where some early projections had put the number through this point. But the study noted that Trump supporters, especially in Appalachian states, tend to be “older and heavier” and have more comorbidities that make them more susceptible to dying from the virus.

Other evidence suggests that Trump’s own response to the coronavirus is turning away some of his supporters. Time reported this week that many who had previously supported Trump and voted for him in 2016 have disagreed sharply with his approach to the outbreak, which included the president spending several weeks downplaying the severity of the virus and predicting that the outbreak would soon be over.

But the Time report also noted that some strategists believe Trump has the chance to turn things around and bring some of these voters back in his camp before they head to the polls in November.

“Three months ago we were all certain that this election was going to be about impeachment, and three months before that it was all going to be about the border wall,” said Republican strategist Brad Todd.

Todd did warn that voters who disliked both Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 seem to favor Biden, so Trump’s response to the coronavirus could continue to hurt him as the campaign moves forward.