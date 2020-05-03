Charly Jordan Bares Her Abs In White Cut-Our Crop Top In New Instagram Photo Series

Charly Jordan gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers a treat on Sunday when she appeared on their timelines rocking a chic white ensemble. In the four-photo update, the model/DJ rocked a crop top that showed off her flat midsection. The midriff-baring top featured a large keyhole at the centre, which exposed Charly’s decolletage.

She paired her crop top with loose-fitting track pants.

Charly wore her hair loose in all of the photos and it fell past her shoulders from a middle part in loose blond waves. She accessorized her look with dainty jewelry pieces. She sported a necklace with a crescent-shaped pendant with a silver charm bracelet adorning one hand and a simple gold bangle on the other. Her makeup was just as understated. She accentuated her eyes with liner that extended a short distance beyond her eyelids. She also coated her plump pout with a swath of matte pink lip color.

In the first photo, Charly posed with her hands on her head and stared directly at the camera. Her gaze was just a direct in the series’ third photo but in that one she placed her hands near her ears. In the second and third photos, she knelt with her knees spread wide In the first of these two shots, she arched her torso to one side and looked down at the camera. In the second, she leaned forward crossed her arms over each other at the wrist. This photo was also much different from the other three thanks to a bright photo effect that helped to draw the viewer’s eye toward Charly.

The post amassed more than 80,000 likes in under an hour. In the more than 350 comments, fans gushed over her physical appearance.

“Impressive & seductive as usual goddess @charlyjordan,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “Have a wonderful Sunday and STAY SAFE.”

“You are so amazingly beautiful with such gorgeous eyes, sexy lips, perfect cleavage, and sexy kissable abs,” another added.

A third commenter seemed more concerned about Charly’s pristine white clothing.

“Did you get grass stains on your sweatpants? I’m curious,” they wrote. In the replies, another Instagram user commented that they were also wondering about that.

Charly also got lots of praise for a photo series that she posted last week in which she wore an outfit that was the polar opposite of the one seen above. In that Instagram post, she rocked a lacy black bralette under a matching sheer cover-up, with her curly hair pulled into a messy bun.

Those photos have attracted more than 300,000 likes since their upload.