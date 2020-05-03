Trump Administration On ‘Pause’ Regarding Next Round Of Stimulus, Economic Adviser Says

With the American economy still reeling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing shutdown of businesses nationwide, President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress have attempted to buoy those struggling with multiple rounds of stimulus. On Sunday, one of the president’s top economic advisers indicated that further stimulus could soon be in the works. However, he also noted that the White House is currently on “pause” regarding additional legislation to funnel money to state governments, businesses and the people at large.

United States National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow made the statements during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, as reported by Politico.

“There may well be additional legislation,” he said to host Jake Tapper. “There’s kind of a pause period right now.”

Kudlow indicated that Trump and his administration would monitor the situation as states across the U.S. gradually reopen commerce. He also noted that state governments have already received billions of dollars in aid from previous stages of stimulus.

Trump’s economic adviser maintained that the White House recognizes that this has been a period of “tremendous hardship” for the country and indicated there would be continued difficulty for months to come. Still, Kudlow did offer some hope with his remarks, saying that the U.S. could see a historically quick and substantial economic bounce-back in 2021.

“Next year could be one of the fastest growth rebounds in American history or recent history. We’re trying to get from, you know, from one side to the other. … I don’t want to rule in or out anything right now.”

Kudlow isn’t alone in his assessment that the economy could recover fairly well from the pandemic-induced downturn. Several economists have made similar statements — most recently, billionaire investor Warren Buffett stated his firm belief that the American economy would recover. Buffett noted that the American economy has bounced back following multiple other national crises over the course of history.

Regarding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, Kudlow indicated that no decision has been made with regards to designating additional funds for the program.

“We haven’t made a decision. … I don’t want to rule it out.”

The White House announced on Sunday that 2.2 million small business loans worth $175 billion had been made as part of the second stage of the Paycheck Protection Program. Per CNN, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza issued a joint statement saying that the average individual loan size was $79,000. The Administration says that 3.8 million loans worth over $500 billion have been made since the PPP began.