Oxford Researcher Working On Coronavirus Vaccine Could Show Effectiveness In Humans By June

'As every day goes by, the likelihood of success goes up,' says Sir John Bell.

An Oxford University scientist says that he’s hopeful a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be showing efficacy by June, although he didn’t offer a timetable for when the vaccine would be available for widespread use, NBC News reports.

Sir John Bell spoke to Meet The Press on Sunday and talked about the work his team, the Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group, is doing on producing a vaccine for the virus. As Business Insider reports, the Oxford team has already produced a vaccine — hAdOx1 nCoV-19 — and then shipped it to a lab in Montana to be tested on rhesus macaques. The animals were exposed to exceptionally-high concentrations of the virus. After 28 days, none of the primates showed any signs of illness, from the vaccine itself or from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Though the experiment was carried out on animals and not on humans, Vincent Munster, the head of the Virus Ecology Unit at the laboratory, said that the biological similarities between the two species means the results are promising for the vaccine’s use in humans.

“The rhesus macaque is pretty much the closest thing we have to humans,” Munster said.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Bell, for his part, is bullish on the results so far.

“As every day goes by, the likelihood of success goes up,” Bell said.

He said he’s hopeful that the data will be conclusive by June that the vaccine is ready to be tested on humans.

However, Bell notes that the safety of the human test subjects is the team’s top priority.

“I think we’ve got reason to believe that the efficacy, the efficacy of the vaccine in terms of generating strong antibody responses is probably going to be OK. The real question is whether the safety profile’s going to be fine. So that’s actually the main focus of the clinical studies,” he said.

Even if Bell’s prediction that the key milestone will be reached by June holds true, that doesn’t necessarily mean that a vaccine will be deployed for widespread use in humans at that time.

Further, Bell echoed a sentiment previously expressed by Bill Gates: namely, that developing the vaccine would be a wasted effort if it’s only deployed in countries that can afford to pay for it. As reported by The Inquisitr, Gates, like Bell, is hopeful a vaccine will be developed soon. However, manufacturing, distributing, and injecting the vaccine is a process that’s going to cost money, and he, like Bell, is concerned that governments of poorer countries, and their citizens, might be left behind.