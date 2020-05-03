Marli Alexa Lets It All Hang Out In A Black String Bikini On Instagram

Marli Alexa took to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share yet another steamy photo of herself. The model showed off her enviable curves while enjoying an adult beverage.

In the sexy snap, Marli looked smoking hot as she rocked a black string bikini. The skimpy top tied around her neck and behind her back while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut of the garment also flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms laced over her curvy hips and accentuated her round booty and killer legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs can also be seen in the shot. She accessorized the look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

She leaned over a kitchen counter with a drink in her hand. She arched her back and rested both of her arms on the counter top as she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves. She pinned her bangs back as her locks fell down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The application consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to further define her features.

She complemented her tanned skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and under eyes. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Marli’s 504,000-plus followers went wild for the steamy snap, clicking the like button more than 32,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 680 messages.

“Super sexy picture and a beautiful woman,” one follower wrote.

“You have amazing eyes and [a] beautiful body,” another stated.

“A beautiful and sexy goddess,” a third social media user gushed.

“Woow you’re an angel, so freackin [sic] gorgeous… I love your eyes,” a fourth comment read.

Marli appears to have no qualms about showing off her petite figure in sexy ensembles for her online photos. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, tiny shorts, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this week when she posed in a neon pink string bikini top that exposed her cleavage. That photo also proved to be popular among fans. To date, the post has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 400 comments.