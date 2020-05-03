Katelyn Runck Goes Nearly Nude In A Scandalously Sexy Instagram Update

Fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a seriously scandalous Instagram update with her 2.2 million followers that showcased her curvaceous and sculpted physique to perfection. Katelyn rocked an ensemble that consisted of little more than thick strings draped over her body for a super sexy look.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate where the shot was taken, but she was perched on the floor in front of a large window overlooking stunning greenery behind her. The snaps were taken by LHGFX photography, a photographer Katelyn has worked with many times before. She made sure to tag the photographer in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and also tagged Dolls Kill, the brand behind the unusual garment she wore.

Katelyn sat on the floor with one leg extended in front of her and the other slightly bent, showing off her sculpted stems. The thick strings of her outfit joined in a collar around her neck and then cascaded down her curvaceous physique, draping over her ample assets and slim waist. It draped all the way down her stomach and hips before pooling near her sculpted derriere on the bench beside her.

Her long brunette locks were pulled up in a messy bun, and she posed with one hand positioned elegantly on her neck as she stared straight at the camera. Her makeup was minimal yet accentuated her natural beauty to perfection.

In the second snap, Katelyn switched up her pose, leaving one leg extended while the other was bent, and had one foot resting on her thigh. She crossed one arm over her chest, somewhat obscuring her curves, and looked out the window in the gorgeous photo.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling double update, and the post racked up over 5,900 likes within just 25 minutes. It also received 1,044 comments from her eager followers in less than half an hour, as they raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Wow. These are powerful images. 1 is very cool,” one fan commented.

“Top notch beauty and elegance,” another fan said, followed by two heart emoji.

“As always so beautiful. Thanks for the post,” one follower added.

“Wow. #1 is my fav. You look better every day!!” another fan said, including a trio of flame emoji in his comment.

Whether she’s rocking a mini dress or athletic gear, Katelyn always manages to showcase her sculpted physique for her eager fans. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a snap in which she rocked a sunshine yellow mini dress with buttons all the way down the front. The dress wasn’t quite as figure-hugging as some of the other garments Katelyn has worn, but she made sure to pose in a way that accentuated her curves.