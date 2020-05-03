‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Accuses Jake Of Lying, Kristen Confesses To Lani

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 4, 2020 reveal that there will be some dramatic scenes for fans to enjoy as a brand new week kicks off in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is stunned to come face to face with Jake (Brandon Barash). She’ll immediately believe that the man is her late husband, Stefan DiMera. However, she’ll quickly learn the truth.

Jake will deny being Stefan, or even knowing who Stefan is/was. Gabi will be confused and heartbroken by the situation and she’ll refuse to believe it. She’ll accuse Jake of lying to her and hiding his identity for some reason.

As fans already know, Gabi tends to be very dramatic and once she sets her sights on something there is no stopping her. When she sees Jake she will likely set out to prove that he’s Stefan, or at least learn where he came from so that she can back up his story.

Either way, viewers are excited to see Banus and Barash back on the screen together, and are hoping that a romantic reunion will soon be in store for the fan favorite duo.

In addition, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will beg Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) to keep her secret. Sarah recently found out that her daughter Mickey is not who she thought she was, and that her biological daughter had died shortly after birth. The baby was then switched with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter, Rachel Isabella.

When Sarah learned the truth she kidnapped the baby girl and fled to Paris, where she met up with Rex. Rex is now threatening to call the police if Sarah doesn’t take the little girl back to her biological parents.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen will be in hot water when she learns that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) has woken up in his hospital bed. She will confide in her friend Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who also happens to be a cop, that she was the person responsible for stabbing Victor, and not Brady.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will be shocked when she has yet another hallucination. Abby will begin to worry about her mental health again, even though doctors claim that she was drugged and that the hallucinations don’t seem to be related to her split personality disorder.

Days of Our Lives fans could see Abby’s mental state begin to deteriorate over the next few weeks as Mansi prepares to exit the soap.